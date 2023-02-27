USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations while Underway

(Jan. 31, 2023) Hull Technician Fireman Kwesi Brown, from West Palm Beach, Florida, cuts carbon steel to weld aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

