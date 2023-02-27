Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms [Image 3 of 4]

    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, descends toward MacDill AFB, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AFB to avoid supercell storms projected to impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid damage to aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 21:21
    VIRIN: 230302-F-TE518-1003
