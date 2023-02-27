A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, descends toward MacDill AFB, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AFB to avoid supercell storms projected to impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid damage to aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 21:21
|Photo ID:
|7659778
|VIRIN:
|230302-F-TE518-1002
|Resolution:
|3685x2457
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT