Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms [Image 5 of 5]

    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Crew chiefs assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, inspect a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AFB to MacDill to avoid supercell storms projected to impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid serious damage to aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 20:59
    Photo ID: 7659777
    VIRIN: 230302-F-BQ566-1046
    Resolution: 4637x3710
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms
    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms
    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms
    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms
    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    19th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT