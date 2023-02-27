Crew chiefs assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, inspect a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AFB to MacDill to avoid supercell storms projected to impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid serious damage to aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 20:59
|Photo ID:
|7659777
|VIRIN:
|230302-F-BQ566-1046
|Resolution:
|4637x3710
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT