Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms

Crew chiefs assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, inspect a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AFB to MacDill to avoid supercell storms projected to impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid serious damage to aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

