    NATO Military Committee Tours USS Bataan [Image 10 of 10]

    NATO Military Committee Tours USS Bataan

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. – Capt. Thomas Myers, center, commodore, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8, explains features of the flight deck to the NATO Military Committee during a tour aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), March 2, 2023. Chair of the NATO Military Committee Adm. Rob Bauer, Director of the International Military Staff Lt. Gen. Janusz Adamczak, and the Military Committee toured USS Bataan. The Military Committee is the senior military authority in NATO and the oldest permanent body in NATO after the North Atlantic Council, both having been formed only months after the Alliance came into being. JFCNF is the only operational NATO command in North America and is responsible for military activity in the North Atlantic and Arctic regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 19:59
    Photo ID: 7659631
    VIRIN: 230302-N-GN619-1083
    Resolution: 5241x3744
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NATO Military Committee Tours USS Bataan [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USS Bataan
    NATO Military Committee
    Joint Force Command Norfolk

