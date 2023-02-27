Military working dog Maci, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eron Holmes, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, await deployment gear at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during the Joint Base Readiness Exercise, Feb. 28, 2023. The 15th Wing trains to operate, fight and advance its capabilities through realistic training exercises designed to test and develop joint logistics, resilience and rapid, strategic mobility.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

