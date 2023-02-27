Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Readiness Exercise [Image 5 of 11]

    Joint Base Readiness Exercise

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Military working dog Maci, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eron Holmes, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, await deployment gear at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during the Joint Base Readiness Exercise, Feb. 28, 2023. The 15th Wing trains to operate, fight and advance its capabilities through realistic training exercises designed to test and develop joint logistics, resilience and rapid, strategic mobility.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 20:04
    Photo ID: 7659630
    VIRIN: 230228-F-RE693-0001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Readiness Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base Readiness Exercise
    Joint Base Readiness Exercise
    Joint Base Readiness Exercise
    Joint Base Readiness Exercise
    Joint Base Readiness Exercise
    Joint Base Readiness Exercise
    Joint Base Readiness Exercise
    Joint Base Readiness Exercise
    Joint Base Readiness Exercise
    Joint Base Readiness Exercise
    Joint Base Readiness Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USAF
    JBRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT