NATO Military Committee Tours USS Bataan

NORFOLK, Va. – Chair of the NATO Military Committee Adm. Rob Bauer salutes the side-boys as he arrives aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), March 2, 2023. Chair of the NATO Military Committee Adm. Rob Bauer, Director of the International Military Staff Lt. Gen. Janusz Adamczak, and the Military Committee toured USS Bataan. The Military Committee is the senior military authority in NATO and the oldest permanent body in NATO after the North Atlantic Council, both having been formed only months after the Alliance came into being. JFCNF is the only operational NATO command in North America and is responsible for military activity in the North Atlantic and Arctic regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

