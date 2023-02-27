Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Key West departs Guam [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Key West departs Guam

    GUAM

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Seaman Darek Leary 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 17, 2023)—The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) departs Guam, Jan. 17. Key West is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS 15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
