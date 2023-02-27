USS Key West departs Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 17, 2023)—The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) departs Guam, Jan. 17. Key West is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS 15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

