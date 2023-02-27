APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 17, 2023) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) departs Guam, Jan. 17. Key West is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS 15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 19:33
|Photo ID:
|7659576
|VIRIN:
|230117-N-NX690-0005
|Resolution:
|3918x2612
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Key West departs Guam [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
