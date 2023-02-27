An event volunteer tours the C-5 Galaxy during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 2, 2023. Our steadfast relationship with Australia, deeply rooted in our common principles and shared values, stems from working together day in and day out across the full spectrum of operations and will continue to prosper as we further integrate our efforts through events such as AVALON 23. The C-5 Galaxy is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

