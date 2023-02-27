Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace & defense exposition [Image 7 of 7]

    US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace &amp; defense exposition

    AVALON, VIC, AUSTRALIA

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    An event volunteer tours the C-5 Galaxy during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 2, 2023. Our steadfast relationship with Australia, deeply rooted in our common principles and shared values, stems from working together day in and day out across the full spectrum of operations and will continue to prosper as we further integrate our efforts through events such as AVALON 23. The C-5 Galaxy is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Location: AVALON, VIC, AU 
    This work, US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace & defense exposition [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    US Air Force
    Avalon
    Avalon 23

