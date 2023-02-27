Event volunteers take photos of Cookie Monster—the event mascot—sitting in the cockpit of the C-5 Galaxy during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 1, 2023. The Department of Defense supported AVALON 23 with approximately 300 personnel and a number of various aircraft to include the F-22 Raptor, KC-46 Pegasus, C-17 Globemaster III, AH-64 Apache, M142 HIMARS among many others. The C-5 Galaxy is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 18:24
|Photo ID:
|7659427
|VIRIN:
|230302-F-IQ718-0141
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|AVALON, VIC, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace & defense exposition [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS
