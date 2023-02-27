Event volunteers take photos of Cookie Monster—the event mascot—sitting in the cockpit of the C-5 Galaxy during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 1, 2023. The Department of Defense supported AVALON 23 with approximately 300 personnel and a number of various aircraft to include the F-22 Raptor, KC-46 Pegasus, C-17 Globemaster III, AH-64 Apache, M142 HIMARS among many others. The C-5 Galaxy is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 7659427 VIRIN: 230302-F-IQ718-0141 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.16 MB Location: AVALON, VIC, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace & defense exposition [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.