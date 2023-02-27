A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crewmember talks with visitors during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 1, 2023. Our steadfast relationship with Australia, deeply rooted in our common principles and shared values, stems from working together day in and day out across the full spectrum of operations and will continue to prosper as we further integrate our efforts through events such as AVALON 23. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

