Event volunteers learn more about the KC-10 Extender during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 2, 2023. AVALON 23 is the premier aerospace exhibition—airshow and tradeshow—in Australia and offers a venue to deepen our relationship with Australia and enhance regional security through expanded military-to-military cooperation with countries in the region. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

