A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender pilot discusses the capabilities of the aircraft with event volunteers during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 2, 2023. The Department of Defense supported AVALON 23 with approximately 300 personnel and a number of various aircraft to include the F-22 Raptor, KC-46 Pegasus, C-17 Globemaster III, AH-64 Apache, M142 HIMARS among many others. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

