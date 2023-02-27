A U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy aircrew member discusses the capabilities of the aircraft with visitors during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 2, 2023. AVALON 23 is the premier aerospace exhibition—airshow and tradeshow—in Australia and offers a venue to deepen our relationship with Australia and enhance regional security through expanded military-to-military cooperation with countries in the region. The C-5 Galaxy is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 7659421 VIRIN: 230302-F-IQ718-0003 Resolution: 7482x4790 Size: 7.92 MB Location: AVALON, VIC, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace & defense exposition [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.