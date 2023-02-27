Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace & defense exposition [Image 1 of 7]

    US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace &amp; defense exposition

    AVALON, VIC, AUSTRALIA

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy aircrew member discusses the capabilities of the aircraft with visitors during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 2, 2023. AVALON 23 is the premier aerospace exhibition—airshow and tradeshow—in Australia and offers a venue to deepen our relationship with Australia and enhance regional security through expanded military-to-military cooperation with countries in the region. The C-5 Galaxy is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 18:24
    Photo ID: 7659421
    VIRIN: 230302-F-IQ718-0003
    Resolution: 7482x4790
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: AVALON, VIC, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace & defense exposition [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace &amp; defense exposition
    US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace &amp; defense exposition
    US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace &amp; defense exposition
    US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace &amp; defense exposition
    US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace &amp; defense exposition
    US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace &amp; defense exposition
    US Air Force showcases capabilities at Australia airshow, aerospace &amp; defense exposition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    US Air Force
    Avalon
    Avalon 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT