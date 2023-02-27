Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Participates in a Formation Exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Participates in a Formation Exercise

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 1, 2023) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force landing ship tank JS Osumi (LST-4001) sails in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) during a mine counter-measure exercise as part of Exercise Iron Fist in the East China Sea, Mar. 1. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Participates in a Formation Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

