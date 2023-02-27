USS America (LHA 6) Participates in a Formation Exercise

EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 1, 2023) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force minesweepers JS Hirashima (MSC 601), front, and JS Yakushima (MSC 602), back, sail in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) during a mine counter-measure exercise as part of Exercise Iron Fist in the East China Sea, Mar. 1. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

