    USS America Conducts a Formation Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    USS America Conducts a Formation Exercise

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 1, 2023) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force landing ship tank JS Osumi (LST-4001), front, and amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), back, sail in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), during a mine counter-measure exercise as part of Exercise Iron Fist while sailing in the East China Sea, Mar. 1. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 16:33
    Photo ID: 7659271
    VIRIN: 230301-N-BX791-1287
    Resolution: 5319x3546
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts a Formation Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America (LHA 6)
    Formation Exercise

