Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol [Image 13 of 14]

    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olympia Martin 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits qualify for the M18 pistol at Recruit Training Command (RTC). RTC recently transitioned to the M18 pistol qualification to comply with the updated Small Arms Training and Qualification Instruction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 15:02
    Photo ID: 7659142
    VIRIN: 230302-N-GW654-1599
    Resolution: 7534x4709
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Olympia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol
    Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    live fire
    Recruit Training Command
    recruits
    m18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT