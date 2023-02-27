Recruits Qualify Using New M18 Pistol

Senior Chief Gunner's Mate Abraham Plotsky, Weapons leading chief petty officer, instructs recruits who are qualifying for the M18 pistol at Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Illinois. RTC recently transitioned to the M18 pistol qualification to comply with the updated Small Arms Training and Qualification Instruction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. Martin)

Date Taken: 03.02.2023
Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US