JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 2, 2023) Sailors assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 prepare to take the E-6 Cycle 259 Navy-wide Advancement Exam at VP 30 headquarters, March 2. VP-30, based in Jacksonville Fla., is the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft, P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 13:56 Photo ID: 7658981 VIRIN: 230302-N-MT581-1020 Resolution: 4221x2839 Size: 1.47 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Cycle 259 E-6 Exam [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.