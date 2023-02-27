Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Cycle 259 E-6 Exam [Image 1 of 3]

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Cycle 259 E-6 Exam

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer 

    Patrol Squadron 30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 2, 2023) Sailors assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 prepare to take the E-6 Cycle 259 Navy-wide Advancement Exam at VP 30 headquarters, March 2. VP-30, based in Jacksonville Fla., is the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft, P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 13:56
    Photo ID: 7658981
    VIRIN: 230302-N-MT581-1020
    Resolution: 4221x2839
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Cycle 259 E-6 Exam [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Navy
    VP 30
    PATRON 30
    Win Everyday B Great
    The Pro’s Nest

