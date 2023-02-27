Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Office of Special Investigations Det. 303: Counterintelligence [Image 6 of 7]

    Office of Special Investigations Det. 303: Counterintelligence

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Special Agent David Wieger, left, from Office of Special Investigations Detachment 303, is memorialized with other fallen agents at Travis Air Force Base, California. To commemorate 75 years, OSI is celebrating its founding by telling their stories, hailing Airmen past, present and future, and advancing national security priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 12:20
    Photo ID: 7658689
    VIRIN: 230210-F-UO290-1091
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.42 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office of Special Investigations Det. 303: Counterintelligence [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Office of Special Investigations Det. 303: Counterintelligence
    Office of Special Investigations Det. 303: Counterintelligence
    Office of Special Investigations Det. 303: Counterintelligence
    Office of Special Investigations Det. 303: Counterintelligence
    Office of Special Investigations Det. 303: Counterintelligence
    Office of Special Investigations Det. 303: Counterintelligence
    Office of Special Investigations Det. 303: Counterintelligence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Office of Special Investigations Det. 303: Counterintelligence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Counterintelligence
    CI
    AFOSI
    TrUSt Tavis
    Wieger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT