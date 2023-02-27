Office of Special Investigations Det. 303: Counterintelligence

U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations Special Agent Lindsey Tenney, right, OSI Detachment 303 commander, and a member of her team debrief recent activity on a case at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 10, 2023. To commemorate 75 years, OSI is celebrating its founding by telling their stories, hailing Airmen past, present and future, and advancing national security priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

