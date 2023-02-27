Hurlburt Field Hosts Black History Month 5K

U.S. Air Force Col. Allison Black, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, and Maj. LaQuita Moore, 1st Special Operations Medical Readiness Squadron Warrior and Operational Medical Clinic flight commander, listen to opening remarks at the Black History Month 5K run at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023. The run was organized to raise awareness of medical disparities that directly impact the African American community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

