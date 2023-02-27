Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field Hosts Black History Month 5K [Image 2 of 4]

    Hurlburt Field Hosts Black History Month 5K

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Allison Black, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, listens to the remarks of Maj. LaQuita Moore, 1st Special Operations Medical Readiness Squadron Warrior and Operational Medical Clinic flight commander, at the Black History Month 5K run at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023. Maj. Moore discussed medical disparities that affect the African American community in, and outside of, the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

