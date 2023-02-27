U.S. Air Force Col. Allison Black, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, listens to the remarks of Maj. LaQuita Moore, 1st Special Operations Medical Readiness Squadron Warrior and Operational Medical Clinic flight commander, at the Black History Month 5K run at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023. Maj. Moore discussed medical disparities that affect the African American community in, and outside of, the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 12:12 Photo ID: 7658638 VIRIN: 230228-F-FC829-1113 Resolution: 7732x5155 Size: 18.56 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurlburt Field Hosts Black History Month 5K [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.