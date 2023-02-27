Airmen assigned to Hurlburt Field participate in the Black History Month 5K run at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023. The event was organized by the 1st Special Operations Wing, 11th Special Operations Intelligence Squadron, and the African American Cultural Society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 12:12 Photo ID: 7658637 VIRIN: 230228-F-FC829-1119 Resolution: 7850x5233 Size: 19 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurlburt Field Hosts Black History Month 5K [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.