230301-N- XP477-1052 SAN DIEGO (March. 1, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, speaks to Sailors during an all-hands call March. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 11:52
|Photo ID:
|7658585
|VIRIN:
|230301-N-XP477-1052
|Resolution:
|5434x3623
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli All Hands Call [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
