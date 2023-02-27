Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli All Hands Call [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Tripoli All Hands Call

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230301-N- XP477-1039 SAN DIEGO (March 1, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), speaks to Sailors during an all-hands call March 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 11:52
    Photo ID: 7658581
    VIRIN: 230301-N-XP477-1039
    Resolution: 3467x5200
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, USS Tripoli All Hands Call [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy
    amphibious assault
    third fleet
    tripoli

