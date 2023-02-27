230301-N-XP477-1027 SAN DIEGO (March 1, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, and Command Master Chief Matthew Logsdon, left, pose with Sailors of the Quarter award winners during an all-hands call March 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 11:52
|Photo ID:
|7658580
|VIRIN:
|230301-N-XP477-1027
|Resolution:
|4300x2867
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli All Hands Call [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT