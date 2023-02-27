USS Tripoli All Hands Call

230301-N-XP477-1027 SAN DIEGO (March 1, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, and Command Master Chief Matthew Logsdon, left, pose with Sailors of the Quarter award winners during an all-hands call March 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

