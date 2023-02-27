CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, 13th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard (right), meets Arizona Army National Guard (AZ ARNG) Soldiers from the 913th Quarter Master Platoon, 158th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Feb. 24, 2023, at Silverbell Armory in Red Rock, Ariz. Raines, who was in Arizona for a conference, and afterward took time to tour the Western Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Training Site and meet with AZ ARNG Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

