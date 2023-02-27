Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers [Image 11 of 11]

    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers

    RED ROCK, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, 13th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard (right), meets Arizona Army National Guard (AZ ARNG) Soldiers from the 913th Quarter Master Platoon, 158th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Feb. 24, 2023, at Silverbell Armory in Red Rock, Ariz. Raines, who was in Arizona for a conference, and afterward took time to tour the Western Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Training Site and meet with AZ ARNG Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    This work, CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona National Guard
    training
    Aviation
    WAATS
    AZ ARNG

