A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, from the 5th Bomb Wing, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, 20,000 feet above the United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2023. The 5th BW is participating in Bomber Task Force 23-2 conducting Dynamic Force Employment out of Moron Air Base, Spain. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:23 Photo ID: 7658479 VIRIN: 230224-F-FY723-0224 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.3 MB Location: GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW refuels BTF 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.