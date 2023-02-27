Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels BTF 23-2 [Image 4 of 4]

    100th ARW refuels BTF 23-2

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, from the 5th Bomb Wing, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, 20,000 feet above the United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2023. The 5th BW is participating in Bomber Task Force 23-2 conducting Dynamic Force Employment out of Moron Air Base, Spain. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:23
    Photo ID: 7658479
    VIRIN: 230224-F-FY723-0224
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 100th ARW refuels BTF 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    5th Bomb Wing
    B-52H Stratofortress
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Bomber Task Force

