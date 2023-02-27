CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, 13th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard (center), meets with Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers from the 158th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 198th Regional Support Group, Feb. 24, 2023, at Silverbell Armory in Red Rock, Ariz. Raines was in Arizona for a conference and afterward, took time to meet with Soldiers from the 158th CSSB and Western Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Training Site. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

