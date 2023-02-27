CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, 13th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard (center), speaks with Arizona Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Bryan C. Green (left) and 1st Sgt. Rigoberto S. Andrade, both with the Western Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (WAATS), Feb. 24, 2023, in Red Rock, Ariz. During his visit with Arizona National Guard Soldiers, Raines received a facilities brief followed by a tour of the WAATS which is one of only four Army National Guard aviation training sites in the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

