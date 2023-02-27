U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Bryan C. Green (right), with the Western Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (WAATS), shows Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, the aviation maintenance bay where students work with a UH-60 A/L Black Helicopter engine, Feb. 24, 2023, in Red Rock, Ariz. The UH-60A/L Blackhawk Helicopter Repairer training is one of the courses offered to Active Army, National Guard, and Reserve Soldiers at the training site. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:45 Photo ID: 7658474 VIRIN: 230224-Z-LW032-006 Resolution: 6402x3601 Size: 2.74 MB Location: RED ROCK, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.