Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers [Image 4 of 11]

    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers

    RED ROCK, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Bryan C. Green (right), with the Western Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (WAATS), tells Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, the types of training students go through in the UH-60 A/L Black Helicopter Repairer course during a tour of the WAATS aviation maintenance bay, Feb. 24, 2023, in Red Rock, Ariz. The UH-60A/L Blackhawk Helicopter Repairer training is one of many courses offered to Active Army, National Guard, and Reserve Soldiers at the training site. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:45
    Photo ID: 7658472
    VIRIN: 230224-Z-LW032-004
    Resolution: 5745x3830
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: RED ROCK, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers
    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers
    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers
    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers
    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers
    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers
    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers
    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers
    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers
    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers
    CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    training
    Aviation
    WAATS
    AZ ARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT