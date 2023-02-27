U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron P. Buelow, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Arizona National Guard (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, attend a briefing at the Western Army Aviation Training Center, Feb. 24, 2023, in Marana, Red Rock, Ariz. The WAATS is one of only four Army National Guard aviation training sites in the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:45 Photo ID: 7658471 VIRIN: 230224-Z-LW032-003 Resolution: 5923x3949 Size: 2.21 MB Location: RED ROCK, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.