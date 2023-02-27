CSM Raines tours WAATS, meets with AZ ARNG Soldiers

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, 13th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, asks Arizona Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Rigoberto S. Andrade a question during a briefing at the Western Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (WAATS), Feb. 24, 2023, in Red Rock, Ariz. Andrade, WAATS Training and Support Battalion first sergeant, briefed Raines on the training site’s capabilities before taking him on a walking tour. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

