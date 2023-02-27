Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels BTF 23-2 [Image 3 of 4]

    100th ARW refuels BTF 23-2

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miles Humphries, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, navigates the boom pole of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in preparation for in air refueling operations, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 24, 2023. Humphries works as a boom instructor for the 351st ARS, teaching new Airmen vital skills as boom operators, and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:23
    This work, 100th ARW refuels BTF 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    5th Bomb Wing
    B-52H Stratofortress
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Bomber Task Force

