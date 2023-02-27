100th ARW refuels BTF 23-2

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miles Humphries, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, navigates the boom pole of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in preparation for in air refueling operations, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 24, 2023. Humphries works as a boom instructor for the 351st ARS, teaching new Airmen vital skills as boom operators, and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)
