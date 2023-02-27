U.S. Air Force Maj. Bobby Strain, 100th Air Refueling Wing chief of plans and programs, spots his wingmen in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft enroute to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 24, 2023. The 100th ARW is the sole air refueling squadron permanently stationed in the European theater, extending the range of our air assets beyond normal limitations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:23 Photo ID: 7658466 VIRIN: 230224-F-FY723-0219 Resolution: 7982x5321 Size: 1.32 MB Location: GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW refuels BTF 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.