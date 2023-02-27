100th ARW refuels BTF 23-2

U.S. Air Force Maj. Bobby Strain, 100th Air Refueling Wing chief of plans and programs, spots his wingmen in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft enroute to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 24, 2023. The 100th ARW is the sole air refueling squadron permanently stationed in the European theater, extending the range of our air assets beyond normal limitations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)
02.24.2023
03.02.2023
