100th ARW refuels BTF 23-2

U.S. Air Force Maj. Bobby Strain, 100th Air Refueling Wing chief of plans and programs, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, after a successful in air refuel of a B-52H Stratofortresses from the 5th Bomb Wing, Feb. 24, 2023. Air refueling extends the maximum range of even the largest assets, allowing the hefty B-52H to travel from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., to Moron Air Base, Spain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

