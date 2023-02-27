Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month: A Social Connection Challenge [Image 1 of 2]

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicole Orozco, 334th Training Squadron military training leader, poses outside of Erwin Manor with a fellow female MTL, Staff Sgt. Tiffany Betancourt, 334th TRS MTL, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 28, 2023. Orozco shared her thoughts on social connection and women in the military with a commentary honoring March as Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 09:21
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    This work, Women’s History Month: A Social Connection Challenge [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base

