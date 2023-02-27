U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicole Orozco, 334th Training Squadron military training leader, poses outside of Erwin Manor with a fellow female MTL, Staff Sgt. Tiffany Betancourt, 334th TRS MTL, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 28, 2023. Orozco shared her thoughts on social connection and women in the military with a commentary honoring March as Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 09:21 Photo ID: 7658333 VIRIN: 230228-F-TX306-1004 Resolution: 4811x2706 Size: 3.41 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s History Month: A Social Connection Challenge [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.