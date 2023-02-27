Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AB 201 CA Bn attended opening ceremonies to the FAN’s first ever Week of the Student NCO [Image 8 of 8]

    AB 201 CA Bn attended opening ceremonies to the FAN’s first ever Week of the Student NCO

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Olivia Wells, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, AB 201, poses for a photo with students from a school in Agadez, Niger, at the opening ceremonies of the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) Week of the Student NCO in Agadez, Niger, March 1, 2023. The 443rd and 412th CA Bn were invited to, and attended, the ceremonies along with FAN leadership, families and students from schools around Agadez. Attending events such as this help civil affairs maintain and continue to build strong relationships with the FAN and the community of Agadez - ensuring AB 201 remains a good neighbor.

