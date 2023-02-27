AB 201 CA Bn attended opening ceremonies to the FAN’s first ever Week of the Student NCO

Service members from the 443rd and 412th Civil Affairs battalions, AB 201, Niger, watch the opening ceremonies of the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) Week of the Student NCO in Agadez, Niger, March 1, 2023. The 443rd and 412th CA Bn were invited to, and attended, the ceremonies along with FAN leadership, families and students from schools around Agadez. Attending events such as this help civil affairs maintain and continue to build strong relationships with the FAN and the community of Agadez - ensuring AB 201 remains a good neighbor.

