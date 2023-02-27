U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Albert Yao, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, AB 201, speaks with a member of the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) at the opening ceremonies of the FAN Week of the Student NCO in Agadez, Niger, March 1, 2023. The 443rd and 412th CA Bn were invited to, and attended, the ceremonies along with FAN leadership, families and students from schools around Agadez. Attending events such as this help civil affairs maintain and continue to build strong relationships with the FAN and the community of Agadez - ensuring AB 201 remains a good neighbor.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 09:17 Photo ID: 7658298 VIRIN: 230301-Z-CC902-1129 Resolution: 5695x3790 Size: 12.64 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AB 201 CA Bn attended opening ceremonies to the FAN’s first ever Week of the Student NCO [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.