AB 201 CA Bn attended opening ceremonies to the FAN’s first ever Week of the Student NCO

Members of Niger Armed Forces (FAN) perform an armed drill team exhibition at the opening ceremonies of the FAN Week of the Student NCO in Agadez, Niger, March 1, 2023. Service members from the 443rd and 412th Civil Affairs battalions, AB 201, Niger, were invited to, and attended, the opeing ceremonies along with FAN leadership, families and students from schools around Agadez. Attending events such as this help civil affairs maintain and continue to build strong relationships with the FAN and the community of Agadez - ensuring AB 201 remains a good neighbor.

Date Taken: 03.01.2023