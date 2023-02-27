Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noncommissioned officers Induction [Image 3 of 7]

    Noncommissioned officers Induction

    OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, GERMANY

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Noncommissioned officers with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery conduct Rugged Terrain Training at the Oberdachstetten Range Complex, Ansbach, Germany, Feb. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Georgios Moumoulidis)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 09:05
    Photo ID: 7658277
    VIRIN: 230215-A-WP262-0047
    Resolution: 6849x4565
    Size: 22.66 MB
    Location: OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE 
    This work, Noncommissioned officers Induction [Image 7 of 7], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eucom
    USArmy
    5-4th
    7th ATC
