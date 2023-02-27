Noncommissioned officers with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery conduct Rugged Terrain Training at the Oberdachstetten Range Complex, Ansbach, Germany, Feb. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Georgios Moumoulidis)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 09:04
|Photo ID:
|7658268
|VIRIN:
|230215-A-WP262-0032
|Resolution:
|6441x4293
|Size:
|18.81 MB
|Location:
|OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Noncommissioned officers Induction [Image 7 of 7], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
