Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard interdicts illegal voyage vessel, repatriates 27 Dominicans to the Dominican Republic

    Coast Guard interdicts illegal voyage vessel, repatriates 27 Dominicans to the Dominican Republic

    PUERTO RICO

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon repatriated 27 Dominican migrants to the Dominican Republic March 1, 2023, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage vessel (in photo) in waters north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The interdiction is the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group CBIG. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 07:43
    Photo ID: 7658129
    VIRIN: 230227-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 476x299
    Size: 26.25 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts illegal voyage vessel, repatriates 27 Dominicans to the Dominican Republic, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    migrants
    Dominican Republic
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Mona Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT