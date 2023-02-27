Coast Guard interdicts illegal voyage vessel, repatriates 27 Dominicans to the Dominican Republic

The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon repatriated 27 Dominican migrants to the Dominican Republic March 1, 2023, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage vessel (in photo) in waters north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The interdiction is the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group CBIG. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

