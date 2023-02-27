U.S. Airmen load rescue equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25, 2023. An alert crew will use this equipment to rescue astronauts in the event of a critical malfunction during the upcoming Space-X launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 07:49
|Photo ID:
|7658125
|VIRIN:
|230225-F-CP533-1154
|Resolution:
|7362x4601
|Size:
|9.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASA alert crew, JB Charleston Airmen load rescue equipment onto C-17 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
