    NASA alert crew, JB Charleston Airmen load rescue equipment onto C-17 [Image 5 of 6]

    NASA alert crew, JB Charleston Airmen load rescue equipment onto C-17

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen load rescue equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25, 2023. An alert crew will use this equipment to rescue astronauts in the event of a critical malfunction during the upcoming Space-X launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 07:49
    Photo ID: 7658125
    VIRIN: 230225-F-CP533-1154
    Resolution: 7362x4601
    Size: 9.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, NASA alert crew, JB Charleston Airmen load rescue equipment onto C-17 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASA
    Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston

