NASA alert crew, JB Charleston Airmen load rescue equipment onto C-17

U.S. Airmen guide a K-loader onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25, 2023. An alert crew will use this rescue equipment in the event of a critical malfunction during the upcoming Space-X launch to rescue astronauts and retrieve them from capsules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

